Average App Store / Google Play ratings
Hiring Funnel by recruiters
Recruiting / Human Resources
Number of crashes by month and by device
Installs and uninstalls per month
Lead to Hire Conversion rate by source by posting
Recruiting / Human Resources
Google Ad Manager Master dashboard
Marketing
Google Ad Manager Top Ads
Marketing
List of low stock level products
Operations
Email Report Analysis
Sales
ARR expansion vs existing
Sales
Lost reasons report
Sales
# of demos and free trials started per week
Sales
Product Market Fit Score report
Executive
Margin Analysis Report
Finance
Sales Funnel by week
Sales
Executive
MRR generated by quarter
Sales
ARR generated by source
Sales
Opportunities Leaderboard
Sales
Executive
Number of active opportunities by Sales
Sales
Cohort retention rate: E-Commerce
Sales
Executive
Finance
Paid Ad Spent vs Budgeted by Channel
Marketing
Number of deals and amount by stage
Sales
Easily view, explore and filter your database's data - in a spreadsheet interface
Executive
Operations
Product
Finance
Marketing
Shopify Main KPIs Report
Operations
Executive
Google Analytics Events Report
Marketing
Google Adwords Report
Marketing
Facebook Ads Report
Marketing
Paid Ads Report
Marketing
List Slipping Away Users
Sales
Sales Representative Custom Dashboard
Sales
Deal time spent in each stage and sales cycle velocity
Sales
List and Explore all your Deals
Sales
Time to respond to Client for Support Team
Support
Won/Closed Opportunities Cohort Analysis
Sales
Customer Support KPI Dashboard
Support
NPS User Feedback Report
Support
Find key metrics per customer segment
Product
CRM Dashboard
Sales
Marketing ROI Dashboard
Marketing
Digital Marketing Dashboard
Marketing
Why Actiondesk

I'm using Google Sheets or Excel
Good! You'll know how to use Actiondesk
already using Google Sheets or Excel
Stop exporting CSVs and save 3h / week
Combine different live data sources in two clicks
No volume limitation
already Have a bi tool
Nothing new to learn
No back-and-forth with the data teams
No need to write SQL
I already have a BI tool
Are you sure your entire team can access and analyze your data using BI? If not, use Actiondesk to complement BI.
Actiondesk will give your nontechnical employees the ability to access databases in seconds.

Slack and email digest

With Actiondesk, you can automate your reports like your weekly Sales recap over Slack or Email.

That way, all your team stays on top of everything without having to log in to a tool.

Build live reporting with no code

Easy, no code required
Don’t learn a new tool: use spreadsheet features and formulas you already know.
series of functions used in Excel
Beth Goulet
Director of Revenue Operations @Edmit
quote sign icon
Having the power of a spreadsheet with the ability of importing data from multiple sources that automatically refresh has instantly solved all of our reporting problems
enlarged closing quotation mark
CHECK Beth’ STORY
Be autonomous
Stop relying on tech teams to build the dashboard you needs.
an online chat exchange
a smiling man
Josh Hubball
Founder @Level Frames
quote sign icon
Super easy setting up Actiondesk to read our data tables, and now I can do everything inside a spreadsheet without having to bug our dev team.
enlarged closing quotation mark
CHECK Josh’ STORY
Powerful
Create pivot tables with your live data. Import tables with thousand rows without knowing SQL. Use SQL custom queries if you want to.
pivot table editor
a picture of a white woman, smiling
Romy Lynch
Co-Founder @Unflow
quote sign icon
I love the spreadsheet feel because I can try and test different things, run small scale analyses and access all of my SQL data - live.
enlarged closing quotation mark
CHECK Romy’ STORY
Who is Actiondesk for?

Founders
Finance
Sales
Operations
Tech

Follow your company's key metrics on one line by line unified report

Founders and executives are using Actiondesk to track their company's most important KPIs, understand their top and bottom line, their product usage and sales funnel.

weekly recurring revenue spreadsheet
Week over week report with key financial metrics, product usage and sales funnel.

Track your revenue, new paying users and make sure you're on track to meet your objectives

Actiondesk lets you get an instant picture of your revenue, other financial metrics, and build forecasts.

monthly recurring revenue spreadsheet
Month over month revenue evolution, objective completion and projections.

Build a customized sales Funnel report and make sure your team is focused on meeting your objectives

Sales dashboards on Actiondesk lets you visualize of every aspect of your sales process by connecting your CRM. Focus on the most important KPIs for the team.

sales funnel and cumulative conversion rate charts
Month over month Sales Funnel by stage and cumulative conversion rate.

Improve your logistic efficiency and customer satisfaction

Gather your operational metrics about the lifecycle of your orders in one spreadsheet. Identify where to improve in order to increase your customer satisfaction.

monthly orders spreadsheet
Month over month orders volume, total revenue and logistic KPIs.

Give your non-technical teams autonomy

Stop writing adhoc queries or building dashboards in your hard-to-use BI tool for your teams. Instead, give them the tool they need to build their own reports.

product orders spreadsheet
Connect your data source and let your business team import the data they need.
See All USE CASES
Connect your data sources

MySQL

MySQL

Google Analytics

Google Analytics

PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL

Microsoft Server SQL

Microsoft Server SQL

Amazon Redshift

Amazon Redshift

Google BigQuery

Google BigQuery

Snowflake

Snowflake

Salesforce

Salesforce

